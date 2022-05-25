STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traffic curbs for PM’s visit

Traffic from Lingampally towards Gachibowli may take diversion at HCU Depot to Masjid Banda Kaman, Masjid Banda, Kondapur area hospital to Botanical Garden to Gachibowli Junction.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on Wednesday, Cyberabad Police issued a traffic advisory, advising citizens to plan their journey on alternative routes and avoid inconvenience. Accordingly, traffic coming from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally will be diverted at Gachibowli Junction towards Botanical Garden to Kondapur area hospital followed by Masjid Banda and Masjid Banda Kaman to HCU Depot road reaching Lingampally Road.

Traffic from Lingampally towards Gachibowli may take diversion at HCU Depot to Masjid Banda Kaman, Masjid Banda, Kondapur area hospital to Botanical Garden to Gachibowli Junction.Traffic from Wipro towards Lingampally may take a diversion at Wipro Junction, head towards Q City, Gowlidoddi, Gopanpally X Road and a right turn to HCU rear gate Nallagandla to Lingampally Road.Traffic from Wipro towards Gachibowli Junction may take diversion at Wipro Junction to Fairfield hotel, Nanakramguda Rotary to ORR road and L&T Towers to Gachibowli Junction.

