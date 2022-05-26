STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Global investment flow shows Hyderabad’s potential, says KTR

Published: 26th May 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday said the decision of Switzerland-based Stadler Rail to set up a rail coach manufacturing unit in Hyderabad shows the city’s potential in talent and output.“I am extremely delighted that Stadler chose Hyderabad as their primary location for rail coach manufacturing for the complete APAC region in partnership with Medha Servo. This will show the world the potential that Hyderabad has in terms of quality talent and output,” Rama Rao said.

Ansgar Brockmeyer, Executive Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Stadler Rail, said: “This unit will be one of the most important centres for us as we plan to scale up activities in India and in the APAC region. We are very happy with the support provided by the government and look forward to more business out of the region.”

Ferring Pharma has announced the establishment of another formulation unit in India for manufacturing of its product called Pentasa (Mesalazine) at Hyderabad. Ferring will invest approximately 60 million Euros (approximately Rs 500 crore) over the next two to three years for establishing this manufacturing facility.

Pentasa is prescribed to treat the mild to moderate symptoms of active Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) as well as for maintenance therapy to reduce the risk of recurrent attacks. It is available orally as tablets and granules (sachets) within Europe and the rest of the world, with the exception of the US.

Another company, Schneider Electric will set up its second manufacturing unit in Telangana. It is the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation with presence in over 100 countries.

KTR along with Schneider Electric’s Executive Vice President Luc Remont announced the company’s expansion and commitment to the state of Telangana by setting up the second state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

The first facility of Schneider Electric in Hyderabad was adjudged the ‘Advanced light house’ by implementing 4 IR technologies such as IIOT infrastructure, and AI deep learning by the World Economic Forum this year.

