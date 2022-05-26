KCR off to Bengaluru before Modi lands in Hyderabad today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the intense political battle going on between the TRS and BJP, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to leave for Bengaluru on Thursday a few hours before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad. Opponents see this as an apparent move by Rao to avoid receiving the PM.

The Chief Minister will return to the State capital only after the departure of Prime Minister to Chennai. This is the third visit of Modi to Hyderabad in the last six months. Rao avoided meeting him on all three occasions.In Bengaluru, the TRS president is expected to confer national politics with octogenarian former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

In Hyderabad, the Prime Minister, besides his official programme at Indian School of Business (ISB), will interact with party leaders which is expected to work like a tonic for the party cadre. The BJP Telangana unit is raring to capture power in the State.

In the past, when the Prime Minister visited Bharat Biotech in November 2020, the Chief Minister did not receive him as the PMO did not intimate the Prime Minister’s visit to the CMO.The CM also skipped the Prime Minister’s Muchintal and ICRISAT programmes in February this year.

Talasani to receive PM

This time, Rao will be leaving for Bengaluru, just hours before the arrival of the Prime Minister. He will leave for the Karnataka capital on Thursday morning while the Prime Minister will arrive at Begumpet airport at 1.25 pm for a two-and-half hours stay in the city. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will receive the Prime Minister on behalf of the State government.

Modi will have a brief interaction with important BJP leaders at the Begumpet airport where he is expected to discuss the political situation in the State. Later, the Prime Minister will attend the 20th anniversary celebrations of the ISB. After that, Modi will leave for Chennai.

Meanwhile, at Bengaluru, Chandrasekhar Rao, would be discussing the current political situation in the country with Deve Gowda, during which the election of the President and other issues may also figure, sources said.