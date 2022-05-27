AP doctor ends life in Hyderabad lodge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: K Anil Kumar, a medico from East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, was found dead in a lodge at Afzalgunj in Hyderabad on Thursday. Police suspect that he may have died by suicide, deliberately overdosing on prescription drugs.

Anil Kumar had come to the city to meet his relatives here, said police. M Ravindar Reddy, Inspector of Afzalgunj, said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. “While the reason for the alleged suicide is not known, we suspect he took the extreme step due to personal issues,” Ravindar Reddy said.

Every time he visited Hyderabad, he would stay with his friends or his brother in law. However, on May 22, when he came to Hyderabad, he took a room at Pearl City Lodge at Afzalgunj and was staying there. On Thursday morning, the lodge staff grew suspicious as he did not respond to their knocks. They alerted the police, who reached the spot and broke open the door.