STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

AP doctor ends life in Hyderabad lodge

Police suspect that he may have died by suicide,deliberately overdosing on prescription drugs. 

Published: 27th May 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: K Anil Kumar, a medico from East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, was found dead in a lodge at Afzalgunj in Hyderabad on Thursday. Police suspect that he may have died by suicide, deliberately overdosing on prescription drugs. 

Anil Kumar had come to the city to meet his relatives here, said police. M Ravindar Reddy, Inspector of Afzalgunj, said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. “While the reason for the alleged suicide is not known, we suspect he took the extreme step due to personal issues,” Ravindar Reddy said. 

Every time he visited Hyderabad, he would stay with his friends or his brother in law. However, on May 22, when he came to Hyderabad, he took a room at Pearl City Lodge at Afzalgunj and was staying there. On Thursday morning, the lodge staff grew suspicious as he did not respond to their knocks. They alerted the police, who reached the spot and broke open the door. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp