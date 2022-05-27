KLIS Package 21 works suspended as farmers intensify protests

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad Additional Collector B Chandrashekar on Thursday suspended the Package 21 works of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) for three days at the Byrapur village under Mugpal mandal. The village has been the site of protests for a few months as residents fear loss of habitation and livelihood once the project is operational.

On Wednesday, engineers carried out works at the Byrapur pump house with police protection amid protests from residents. In response to the determination of authorities to continue with the works, the villagers planned a large-scale agitation on Thursday. Messages were reportedly circulated on social media platforms asking residents of the project affected areas to join the protest to stop the works.

In the morning hours on Thursday, the police took several persons into preventive custody. They were released later.Later in the day, hundreds of villagers and farmers from Manchippa and surrounding villages reached the pump house worksite, despite being stopped by the police on multiple occasions. The protest went on for a few hours.

Additional Collector B Chandrasekhar Reddy reached the spot and interacted with the protesters to address their fears and concerns about the works. However, the residents refused to let the works continue.

Later, Chandrasekhar Reddy announced that the works have been suspended for the next three days. He said that a meeting of villagers with the district Collector would be held in the next three days.

Ex-MLC joins in

Former MLC and Congress Nizamabad Rural segment in-charge R Bhupathi Reddy expressed his solidarity with the protesters