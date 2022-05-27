STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mastercard to help TS accelerate digitisation of citizen services

The solutions are aimed at supporting disbursements in the State, building capacity among SMBs and enabling farmers to increase their incomes.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a sign for MasterCard credit cards is shown on the entrance to a bank, in New York.

File photo of a sign for MasterCard credit cards is shown on the entrance to a bank, in New York. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In line with its vision for a digital Telangana, the State government on Thursday signed an MoU with Mastercard to formalise a Digital State Partnership and deliver world-class solutions that contribute to the rapid digitisation of State’s citizen services, with special focus on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and farmers. 

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. As part of this Digital State Partnership, Mastercard will collaborate with the state on priority areas including but not limited to disbursements, digitisation of agricultural supply chains, cybersecurity and digital literacy. The solutions are aimed at supporting disbursements in the State, building capacity among SMBs and enabling farmers to increase their incomes.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “As part of our vision for a Digital Telangana, we are excited to see the interest from global corporations. The collaboration will help the State bring better citizen experiences across the governance value chain, improve financial literacy and inclusion as well as bring higher efficiencies in services, including disbursements of welfare schemes and payment solutions.”

“The company has been working with governments around the world and leveraging the power of technology to expand financial and digital inclusion. Mastercard looks forward to working with the Telangana government on initiatives to accelerate digitisation and positive change in the lives of its citizens and SMBs,” said Michael Froman, Vice-Chairman and President, Strategic Growth, Mastercard.

