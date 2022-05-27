TRS repudiation of Modi charges is swift, sure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking umbrage at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to BJP activists and leaders at the Begumpet airport on Thursday, the TRS accused Modi of slinging mud on the State. Accusing Modi of indulging in ‘cheap politics’, Finance Minister T Harish Rao told reporters in Siddipet that the Congress obstructed the formation of Telangana then and now the BJP was trying to drive a a wedge between the people of the State. Harish also predicted that BJP leaders would create religious unrest merely for the sake of votes.

“The Prime Minister should spell out what the BJP has done for the development of the State,” he demanded. “Instead of granting boons to Telangana since it is the youngest of all States of the country, the Prime Minister slung the mud on the State,” Harish alleged. Modi failed to explain to the people the work done by his government for the State, the Minister said.

Telangana is not Gujarat

The Health and Finance Minister said that while Modi talked about family parties, the fact was that the BJP had an alliance with DMK, TDP, Shiv Sena and other parties. “Home Minister Amit Shah’s son became the BCCI secretary, Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh and Vasundahara Raje’s son are in politics,” Harish said.

He added that achieving power in Telangana would remain a daydream for the BJP. “TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao led the separate Telangana movement. He is like a god for the people of the State. Telangana is not Gujarat,” Harish told Modi.On Modi talking about superstitions, Harish Rao said that it was the BJP which was using Hindutva for votes.

Modi has forgotten he is PM, says Vemula

Elsewhere, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that the post of the Prime Minister was a dignified position. “Unfortunately, Narendra Modi has forgotten this fact and spoke like a party president,” he alleged.“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao believes in science and also believes in God,” Prasanth Reddy said.Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao alleged that BJP pursues religion-based politics, whereas the TRS believe in development.State Rythu Bandhu Samithi president and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that Modi spewed venom on Telangana with his speech aimed at BJP workers at the Begumpet airport.

17 banners pop up with questions for Modi

As many as 17 banners popped up in different parts of the city on Thursday, each with a separate question for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some of the questions were: Why was not even a single medical college sanctioned to Telangana? Why has the Union government not accorded national project status to Kaleshwaram or Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation schemes?