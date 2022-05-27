STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
United we conquer, Madhu lectures Revanth

Published: 27th May 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Nizamabad MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud visited Nizamabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no end in sight to the controversy surrounding TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s statement on the need for the Reddy community to play a prominent role in politics and agriculture. Though Revanth’s comments received condemnation from across the political spectrum, including the Congress, it was the turn of the party’s campaign committee chairman and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud who released an open letter to the media on Thursday. In his letter, Yashki Goud expressed his disappointment at the turn of events.

In his letter, the former MP recalled how the Congress stormed to power in the 2004 elections because of the Reddy-BC combination, with Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy being the CLP leader and D Srinivas being the PCC president.He wrote that Revanth’s statement had caused confusion and anger among the workers and the general public belonging to BC, SC and ST communities, who were quite offended with Revanth’s observations. 

Revanth reaches out

Meanwhile, Revanth said in a series of tweets that Congress has been fighting every day to protect the social fabric of the society, and has always stood for the welfare of BCs, SCs and STs .“Being the president of TPCC, I believe in this philosophy of inclusion. People twisting my statements should focus on the issues in Telangana Stata,” he tweeted, without naming anyone. 

NREGA ignored: Uttam

Meanwhile, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy has blamed BJP and TRS for failing to give due importance to MGNREGS and negle-cting 50 lakh workers dependent on the scheme in the State. Uttam addressed Rachabanda programmes at Lakaram, Srinivasapuram, Amaravaram, Anjali Puram, Lingagiri, Sarvaram and Seetharampuram. 

