Worker dies in conveyor belt mishap

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 22-year-old tribal woman died on Thursday after she got entangled in the conveyor belt at an oil palm factory in Apparaopet of Dammapet mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The victim M Dashmi, 22, a native of Chhattisgarh, had come to work at the oil palm factory along with six others from her village in Chhattisgarh. The woman’s leg got stuck in the conveyor belt during a trial run conducted on the day and within seconds she was pulled on to the belt, leaving her severely injured.  

The officials and co-workers immediately rushed her to a government hospital from where she was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam for better treatment. She was later shifted to a private hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. 

