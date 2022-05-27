Young officers appointed to monitor schemes: PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked ISB graduates to observe how policy decisions of the government could help them in formulating business policies and in making management decisions and gave specific examples of 100 aspirational districts and blocks initiatives of the Centre.

“There were 100 aspirational districts selected from across the country which were dismissed as backward by the previous governments. As those districts ranked very low on every development parameter, it was affecting the overall performance rating of the country. What the Centre did was to appoint young officers to constantly monitor development and welfare schemes to check every parameter. Today many of those districts are performing better than the districts which were known to be better performing,” he said. Modi said that even within a district, some under-developed blocks could be considered for development on similar lines.

Subject for research

Observing that such reforms had not been made over three decades before 2014 due to political uncertainty and a lack of political will, he said that much has changed since 2014 owing to the Centre’s strong political will and people’s support.

“There was a time when banking was a privilege. It was difficult to instil confidence in the people about the banks. Today, fintech has changed an ordinary person’s life with 40 per cent of digital transactions in the world happening in India,” PM Modi pointed out.

He suggested that the government introducing reforms, bureaucracy performing well to implement them on the ground and people cooperating to enable this transformation could be taken as a subject for research, the results of which could be shown to the world.