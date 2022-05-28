STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Harassed’ by loan shark, 26-year-old ends life in Karimnagar

In the suicide note, he also expressed pology to his five-months pregnant wife and his parents for taking the extreme step.

Published: 28th May 2022

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Even as police have initiated action against private money lenders, the harassing of borrowers pushing them to take the extreme step continues unabated. In the latest such incident. a 26-year-old ended his life by consuming pesticide after being repeatedly harassed by a money lender in Karimnagar. 

The victim has been identified as Marka Prashanth from Annaram village of Manakondur mandal. After being repeatedly harassed by the lender as he was unable to repay the debt, he consumed pesticide at his residence on Friday. He also left behind a suicide note in which he describe how facing repeated harassment from the money lender demanding a very high interest forced him to take the extreme step.

Sources close to Prashanth said, he worked as a farmer. He had borrowed some amount from money lender Mudrakola Ramanjaneyulu who also belongs to the same village. Prashanth had been paying an interest of up to 15 per cent on the loan amount. After facing loses in the farming, he was not in a position to pay further and with interest, the outstanding amount reached Rs 20 lakh. 

In the suicide note, he also expressed pology to his five-months pregnant wife and his parents for taking the extreme step. He asked his brother to look after his parents. He told the family member not to pay single rupee to the money lender due to who he was forced to take the extreme step. 
Police said that a case has been registered and investigations are going on.

