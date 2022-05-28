STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malla Reddy’s dare to BJP on Dalit Bandhu

Malla Reddy said that the State government will introduce a new insurance scheme for labourers soon.

Telangana labour minister Ch Malla Reddy

Telangana labour minister Ch Malla Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Friday stated that he would resign from the Telangana Cabinet if the BJP implements Dalit Bandu scheme in the States it is in power. “If this becomes a reality, I will not only quit as Minister, but I will also resign from the Assembly,” he said, addressing the Karmika Masothavam Sadassu in Hanamkonda.

Malla Reddy accused the Co-ngress and BJP of failing to implement labour-centric schemes in the country. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a visionary and he alone has shown empathy with the labour class. This is evident by way of his implementing various schemes for labourers,” he said.Malla Reddy said that the State government will introduce a new insurance scheme for labourers soon.

This scheme would ensure the family of a deceased labourer would get at least `6 lakh as compensation. “This scheme would be on the lines of Rythu Bima, it may be called Karmika Bima,” the Minister said, directing the Labour department authorities to prepare the grounds for implementation of the scheme. 

