STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC grants relief to RGV in cheating case

The FIR issued against Varma related to allegations of cheating by Miyapur police on a complaint lodged by Sekhar Raju of Sekhara Arts.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Summer Vacation Special Bench Justice K Lakshman has granted film director Ram Gopal Varma a major relief by suspending all further proceedings on the FIR lodged against him and scheduled the next hearing to June 17. The FIR issued against Varma related to allegations of cheating by Miyapur police on a complaint lodged by Sekhar Raju of Sekhara Arts.

Varma’s counsel D V Sitharam Murthy said that Sekhar Raju had approached his client in late 2019 and requested him to make “Disha” film. On January 6, 2020, Sekhar Raju sent a payment of `8,00,000 in this regard and Varma began making the film. Raju sent more funds totalling to `56 lakh on three occasions. Later, Raju approached Varma and stated that he had run out of money. Verma had told Raju that the money he had invested would be reimbursed to him after the release of the film if someone else finances the movie. Later, Anurag Kancherla produced the film. After concluding that the charge was without merit, the HC suspended all proceedings on the FIR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Gopal Varma RGV
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp