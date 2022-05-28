Telangana HC grants relief to RGV in cheating case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Summer Vacation Special Bench Justice K Lakshman has granted film director Ram Gopal Varma a major relief by suspending all further proceedings on the FIR lodged against him and scheduled the next hearing to June 17. The FIR issued against Varma related to allegations of cheating by Miyapur police on a complaint lodged by Sekhar Raju of Sekhara Arts.

Varma’s counsel D V Sitharam Murthy said that Sekhar Raju had approached his client in late 2019 and requested him to make “Disha” film. On January 6, 2020, Sekhar Raju sent a payment of `8,00,000 in this regard and Varma began making the film. Raju sent more funds totalling to `56 lakh on three occasions. Later, Raju approached Varma and stated that he had run out of money. Verma had told Raju that the money he had invested would be reimbursed to him after the release of the film if someone else finances the movie. Later, Anurag Kancherla produced the film. After concluding that the charge was without merit, the HC suspended all proceedings on the FIR.