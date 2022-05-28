STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS among top parties in income, expenditure

However, the income of the TRS reduced drastically in 2020-21 when compared with 2019-20.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS is among the top five regional parties when it comes to income as well as expenditure. According to a report released by ADR on Friday, the TRS received Rs 37.65 crore in 2020-21, which was 7.113 per cent of the total income of 31 regional parties in the country. DMK, YSRCP, BJD and JDU were in the first four places. 

In 2020-21, the TRS spent Rs 22.34 crore or 5.40 per cent of the total expenditure of regional parties, the ADR report said. During FY 2020-21, the top five political parties with excess of income over expenditure include YSRCP, BJD, JDU, TRS and SHS. YSRCP has the highest ‘excess of income over expenditure’ of Rs 107.183 crore, followed by BJD with Rs 66.332 crore and JDU with Rs 40.963 crore. 

However, the income of the TRS reduced drastically in 2020-21 when compared with 2019-20. “SHS declared the maximum decrease in income between FY 2019-20 and 2020-21 by Rs 97.562 crore followed by TRS (Rs 92.802 crore) and TDP (Rs 88.278 crore),” the report said. The income of the TRS in 2019-20 was Rs 130.46 crore. The income of TRS in 22020-21 was Rs 37.65 crore. 

Though the due date for submission of annual audited accounts for the parties was October 31, 2021 to the Election Commission of India, the TRS submitted the report on January 11, 2022, a delay of 71 days, the report said.

