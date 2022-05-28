TS team’s UK, Davos trip concludes successfully

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The delegation from Telangana successfully concluded its 10-day trip to the UK and the World Economic Forum, Davos on Friday. During the trip, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who led the Telangana delegation, attended a series of meetings, interacted with top executives of global corporations, and participated in panel discussions.

On the occasion, KTR tweeted, “An extremely productive trip comes to an end. It’s a fruitful & fulfilling 10 day trip to UK & @wef Davos; 45 business meetings, 4 roundtable meetings, 4 panel discussions and over Rs 4,200 crore of investments. A big thanks to my team & Telangana diaspora for making it a huge success.”

The primary aim of the trip was to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies and bringing investments to the State and thereby creating more employment opportunities for the youth of the State.

ZF facility in Hyderabad

German auto parts maker ZF is all set to inaugurate its newest facility in Hyderabad. The ZF facility, which was constructed at Nanakramguda at a cost of about Rs 322 crore, will be inaugurated on June 1.

The proposed facility will create about 3,000 jobs.