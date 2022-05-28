STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TS team’s UK, Davos trip concludes successfully

The delegation from Telangana successfully concluded its 10-day trip to the UK and the World Economic Forum, Davos on Friday.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao meets with the representatives of Hyundai Group at Davos on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The delegation from Telangana successfully concluded its 10-day trip to the UK and the World Economic Forum, Davos on Friday. During the trip, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who led the Telangana delegation, attended a series of meetings, interacted with top executives of global corporations, and participated in panel discussions.

On the occasion, KTR tweeted, “An extremely productive trip comes to an end. It’s a fruitful & fulfilling 10 day trip to UK & @wef Davos; 45 business meetings, 4 roundtable meetings, 4 panel discussions and over Rs 4,200 crore of investments. A big thanks to my team & Telangana diaspora for making it a huge success.”

The primary aim of the trip was to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies and bringing investments to the State and thereby creating more employment opportunities for the youth of the State.

ZF facility in Hyderabad

German auto parts maker ZF is all set to inaugurate its newest facility in Hyderabad. The ZF facility, which was constructed at Nanakramguda at a cost of about Rs 322 crore, will be inaugurated on June 1. 
The proposed facility will create about 3,000 jobs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao WEF World Economic Forum
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp