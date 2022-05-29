STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24 per cent HRA for government staff living on Hyderabad outskirts

Government employees living within a radius of 8 km of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits have been brought under the purview of 24 per cent House Rent Allowance. 

Published: 29th May 2022 05:27 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission,  the Telangana government on Saturday issued orders bringing Shamshabad, Shameerpet and Jalpally towns under the purview of House Rent Allowance for government employees living in these areas.

As per the earlier Government Order, only 13 per cent House Rent Allowance was applicable to Jalpally in Rangareddy district, Shameerpet in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and Shamshabad in Rangareddy district. With the latest orders, government employees living in these towns located within a radius of 8 km of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits have been brought under the purview of 24 per cent House Rent Allowance. 

Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, who represents Jalpally and Shamshabad expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao for increasing the House Rent Allowance for employees living in those towns. Government employees living in these towns too welcomed the decision. 

