Give financial reports: CEO to unrecognised political parties

The financial reports to be submitted must include the contribution reports in Form 24A,  the Audited Annual Accounts with Auditor Report and the Election Expenditure Statement.

Published: 29th May 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a number of Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) in Telangana failing to comply with various legal, and regulatory provisions in submitting their financial reports, the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has directed them to do so within 30 days. 

In his notification, the Telangana CEO said RUPPs have to submit their financial reports to the CEO’s office and avail the opportunity for legal or regulatory compliances with all the requisite evidences within 30 days from the date of issue of the Election Commission of India (ECI) direction for remedial action and avoid consequential action.

The financial reports to be submitted must include the contribution reports in Form 24A,  the Audited Annual Accounts with Auditor Report and the Election Expenditure Statement (who have contested in General Election to Telangana Legislative Assembly 2018 and Lok Sabha 2019 and other by-elections held in the State) to the CEO, Telangana for financial years 2017 to 2020. 

They should also include details of office-bearers including authorised signatories for financial transactions and change of address and Permanent Account Number (PAN) required to be communicated to the ECI, New Delhi, it added.

