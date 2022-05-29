STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

The magic of a cradle

The hospital authorities are hopeful that they will be able to reduce C-section surgeries gradually by turning women to normal deliveries.

Published: 29th May 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors and other healthcare workers of the Vemulawada Area Government Hospital pose with a woman and her girl child after gifting a cradle

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILL: The offer of a cradle is working like magic in making expecting mothers go in for normal deliveries at the government hospitals. After the State government began laying emphasis on normal deliveries, the staff of Vemulawada Area Government Hospital began motivating pregnant women to go in for normal deliveries instead of C-sections. If they give birth to a female child, they would get a cradle as gift. The expecting mothers are visiting the hospital periodically for a health check-up and it is when the health staff motivate them to go in for normal deliveries. 

Hospital superintendent Dr Regulapati Mahesh Rao is spending money from his pocket on the purchase of the cradles as there is no provision in the hospital budget for gifting cradles to mothers. He began the scheme in the first week of May and has already gifted six cradles to the lactating mothers.As many as 49 normal deliveries took place at the hospital in the last three months as against 105 C-sections. The hospital authorities are hopeful that they will be able to reduce C-section surgeries gradually by turning women to normal deliveries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vemulawada Area Government Hospital Normal Deliveries
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp