No steel factory in Telangana, no national status for KLIS: G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited steel factory at Bayyaram has been ruled out and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme would not be granted National Project status, so earnestly sought by the State government. These decisions were disclosed by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy during an informal chat with reporters here on Sunday.

Establishment of the steel factory would not bring any profits, but instead ensure losses,” he felt. Kishan wondered how the Kaleshwaram project could be conferred National Project status, since it has already been constructed by the State government. Kishan said that the Centre gave funds for Polavaram project in AP, as it was an assurance given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The Union Minister pointed out that the State government has not yet handed over the buildings for AIIMS. Though the Centre sanctioned Sainik school, the State government has not allotted any land for its establishment so far, he said.

The State government has also not allotted land for the proposed Science City, he said. He added that they were identifying the Central government lands for establishing the Science City.

Kishan said that the second phase of MMTS would be completed shortly. He said that collating the data of Covid-19 deaths was the responsibility of the State government and the Centre had been announcing the death toll as per the data furnished by the State. “Because of the mistakes committed by the State government, several children did not get the PM Cares for Children Scheme in the State,” Kishan charged.