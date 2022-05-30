STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress to hold Nav Sankalp Shivir at Gandhi Bhavan

Indian National Congress flag. (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In continuation of the Nav Sankalp Shivir held at Udaipur in Rajasthan recently, the Congress will be organising a State-level ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’ at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on June 1 and 2. 

A state-level ‘chintan shivir’ committee has been formed with 33 members to oversee the arrangements for the event. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka will be the chairman of the committee.

The ‘Sankalp Shivir’ will take decisions on organising party events, and to take the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration to the district and mandal levels across Telangana. The State-level programme is also expected to result in an action plan for filling up all the vacant panchayat, mandal, block, district and state-level positions in the next 90 to 180 days.

