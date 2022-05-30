Telangana likely to have a good monsoon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala three days early, the Regional Meteorological Department predicted that it would reach Telangana by the first week of June. This time, monsoon will be above normal in north Telangana districts like Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial and Asifabad, while the other parts of the State would mostly witness normal rainfall, it said.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur in a few districts on Monday. Meanwhile, the State is still reeling under intense heat as maximum temperatures were in the range of 43 degree Celsius to 45 degree Celsius.

On Sunday, Nidamanur in Nalgonda recorded a maximum temperature of 44.10 degree Celsius. In Hyderabad, temperatures were below 400 Celsius.