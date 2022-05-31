CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's Delhi dreams will flop: Telangana BJP leader Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Monday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao step down from office as the government under his leadership has "failed on all fronts".

Speaking to media persons here, the former minister said that people had lost faith in the Chief Minister and that it would be in the fitness of things if he honoured the people's sentiment and demitted office.

He predicted that the Chief Minister’s Delhi dreams would not translate into reality and recalled how he had gone on a wild goose chase to craft the elusive Opposition alliance to challenge the BJP ahead of 2019 General Elections.

The same result is destined to repeat even now and KCR seems to be blissfully unaware of it. Though KCR has been in the saddle for eight years, he was still trying to learn or thing or two in administration from his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who is junior to him, scoffed Eatala.

‘Leaning on PK won’t help’

Rajender said that though KCR had 40 years of political experience, he had to lean on strategist Prashant Kishor to fine-tune his political strategies which indicated he is an empty shell devoid of any ideas. The anger they had let out was not against Malla Reddy per se, but was directed at the Chief Minister, Rajender said.

The saffron party leader said that the CM had not kept any of the election-eve promises including the one that he would make a Dalit the Chief Minister of the State. "After eight years of rule, law and order continues to remain in a mess and the administration is in disarray," he said.