STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Oustees say auction of Rajiv Swagruha plots in Telangana's Karimnagar unfair

The police were present in strength in the wake of those who had surrendered their lands for the township seeking allotments of plots to them since they do not have a roof over them.

Published: 31st May 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Land, plot, property

Picture for representation only,

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Amidst tight security, the district administration on Monday conducted a pre-bid awareness programme for the sale of Rajiv Swagruha plots (Angarika Township) at Rythu Vedika building in Nustulapur in Thimmapur Mandal in the district.

The police were present in strength in the wake of those who had surrendered their lands for the township seeking allotments of plots to them since they do not have a roof over them.

Though many of the oustees tried to get inside the building, the police prevented them but finally allowed them to hand over a representation to the district officials later. The oustees sought allotment of the plots to them and opposed an auction since they would not be able to compete with the bidders.

Meanwhile, those who wanted to bid for plots sought clarification as to what would be their fate if any legal issues crop up. Senior officials said they would take care of such issues and that the bidders need not worry.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Swagruha plots Angarika Township Rythu Vedika building
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp