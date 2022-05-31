Oustees say auction of Rajiv Swagruha plots in Telangana's Karimnagar unfair

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Amidst tight security, the district administration on Monday conducted a pre-bid awareness programme for the sale of Rajiv Swagruha plots (Angarika Township) at Rythu Vedika building in Nustulapur in Thimmapur Mandal in the district.

The police were present in strength in the wake of those who had surrendered their lands for the township seeking allotments of plots to them since they do not have a roof over them.

Though many of the oustees tried to get inside the building, the police prevented them but finally allowed them to hand over a representation to the district officials later. The oustees sought allotment of the plots to them and opposed an auction since they would not be able to compete with the bidders.

Meanwhile, those who wanted to bid for plots sought clarification as to what would be their fate if any legal issues crop up. Senior officials said they would take care of such issues and that the bidders need not worry.