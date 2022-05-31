Telangana BJP leader Dr K Laxman nominated for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, a BJP leader from Telangana is all set to raise his voice in Rajya Sabha, as the saffron party has decided to send senior leader Dr K Laxman to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has announced Laxman’s candidature on Monday.

Laxman is currently the national president of BJP's OBC Morcha. Though the name of Garikapati Mohan Rao, who defected from TDP to BJP, was also being heard, the BJP leadership picked the party loyalist Laxman. Laxman will leave for Lucknow on Tuesday to file his nomination papers.