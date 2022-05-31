STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Ryots relieved as land pooling for Warangal ORR cancelled

The KUDA had commissioned survey work covering 28 villages in three districts of Hanamkonda, Warangal and Jangaon for the development of the ORR.

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The Telangana government on Monday night cancelled the land pooling process for the 41-km Warangal Outer Ring Road with "immediate effect". 

A statement issued by MAUD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar said that the State government has directed the Vice-Chairman of Kakatiya Urban Development Authority, Warangal to forthwith withdraw the notification issued on April 30, 2022 seeking the consent of landowners to take up the land pooling process. 

The KUDA had commissioned survey work covering 28 villages in three districts of Hanamkonda, Warangal and Jangaon for the development of the ORR which had led to a series of protests by farmers in the region.

Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh met MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday afternoon and discussed the ongoing protests against land pooling. Recently, farmers staged a stir on National Highway-163 right from Arepally village to Naskal. 

Speaking to the media, Arepally JAC convernor B Mallaiah expressed delight over the cancellation of the land pooling. It was a victory of the farmers and it meant that the TRS government had recognised their struggle, he said. 
 

Warangal Outer Ring Road Warangal ORR Land pooling Kakatiya Urban Development Authority
