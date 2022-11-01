Home States Telangana

Residents panic as pugmarks of tiger found in Mukunur in Telangana

Published: 01st November 2022 06:36 AM

Tiger

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Fear gripped Mukunur after tiger pug marks were found on the outskirts of the village, which falls under Palimela Mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. The local residents, who brought the issue to the notice of forest officials on Monday morning, are now afraid to even step out of their residences.

Jayashankar-Bhupalpally District Forest Officer (DFO) B Lavanya, meanwhile, sounded a high alert in the Mukunur forest area and also put its entire staff on vigil. Patrolling has also been increased in the forest area.

Speaking to the media, the DFO said that four special teams have are been deployed in the forest areas to identify the movement of big cat.

“After analysing the pug marks, our teams found that the tiger was moving towards the Mahadevpur forest area. Our department has initiated measures to rescue the big cat from the poachers. We also asked our staff to identify the electric fencing and other trenches at water bodies and to immediately remove them for the safety of tiger,” she said.

