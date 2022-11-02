Home States Telangana

10 injured as TRS, BJP workers clash in Telangana

Though this is the fifth bypoll after the 2018 Assembly elections, Munugode is said to be the costliest election ever in the history of Telangana and even undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 02nd November 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

clash

Police try to break up a clash between TRS and BJP workers in Palivela village on Tuesday

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The last day of campaigning in the highly awaited Munugode bypoll had its fair share of controversy as at least 10 persons belonging to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were injured during a clash in Palivela village of Munugode mandal on Tuesday. Some policemen also sustained injuries in the incident.

Sources said TRS activists, who were going for pink party working president KT Rama Rao’s roadshow, clashed with BJP workers who were to attend Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender’s meeting in Palivela. Activists of both parties shouted slogans, resulting in a heated atmosphere, but it exacerbated into a full-blown clash when activists of one party started pelting stones and the other party retaliated with sticks and stones.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) took serious cognisance of the matter and rushed two additional companies of central security forces to the village to prevent another such event from occurring.BJP’s campaign chariot and cars which were part of Rajender’s convoy were vandalised. 

Though this is the fifth bypoll after the 2018 Assembly elections, Munugode is said to be the costliest election ever in the history of Telangana and even undivided Andhra Pradesh.The Huzurabad bypoll, which was necessitated due to the resignation of former minister Eatala Rajender, was considered the costliest up until now. Unconfirmed reports suggest Rs 1,000 crore might have been spent on the bypoll.

Expectedly, leaders of all the major three parties appear confident of victory. “It has been proved with the good response to CM’s public meeting in Munugode that people will express their gratitude to the leaders who helped them. We are confident of winning the bypoll,” Finance Minister T Harish Rao averred.

It may be recalled here that of the 2.40 lakh voters, 1.01 lakh farmers were beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu, an investment support scheme of Rs 10,000 per year. Over 40,000 constituents also avail the benefits of Aasara, the social security pension scheme, in the Munugode segment. The TRS is pinning its hopes on these beneficiaries.

However, the BJP believes that TRS’ defeat is certain. “It is like the battle of Kurukshetra. Dharma is with the BJP. We will win with a thumping majority,” BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar asserted.
Congress is depending on the ‘sentiment’ factor. Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, daughter of former MLA late Palvai Govardhan Reddy, used the ‘father sentiment’.

As no woman has ever been elected from the segment so far, the Congress is also playing the card of ‘women sentiment’ and organised an exclusive rally of women on the last day. “I have no businesses. I am here to fulfil the aspirations of my father,” Sravanthi Reddy told the voters.“If a woman sheds tears, it is not good for the kingdom. Bless your daughter,” said Revanth Reddy, as he tried to strike a chord with the women voters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munugode bypoll TRS (BJP clash
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp