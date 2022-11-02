15 more women to get ticket in Telangana if Sravanthi wins: Revanth

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that people’s problems would not be solved if Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy wins the Munugode byelection.

“KCR already has 100 donkeys and if Kusukuntla wins, he will just be the 101st one,” Revanth told the gathering at the ‘Aada biddala Atma Gourava Sabha’ as part of the Congress election campaign.

“Though you elected Kusukuntla in 2014, he failed to get a junior college to Munugode, he failed to get the Kishtarayinipalli, Dindi, and Charlagudem projects completed; he did not get land rights for tribals in Rachakonda region. Both Rajagopal and Kusukuntla are not new leaders and everyone knows their true colours,” the TPCC chief said.

If Sravanthi wins; we will make her a Minister in the next Congress government. It is up to you to decide if you want to support or kill the dreams of Munugode’s daughter Sravanthi. It is not a good omen for the State if a daughter cries. Don’t let Sravanthi cry. Bless your Munugode daughter with an open heart,” Revanth said.

He said that Sravanthi was now the responsibility of the people. “If Sravanthi wins, 15 more women will be given the ticket in the next election and four would be given Cabinet posts in a Congress government. I promise to adopt Munugode,” Revanth said. Addressing the women, Sravanthi said “I stepped into this contest with your blessings. But TRS and BJP have troubled your daughter every step of the way.”

