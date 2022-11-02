Home States Telangana

Put DPR for Rajolibanda scheme on hold, Telangana requests river board

It has been learned that AP submitted the DPR to Central Water Commission and KRMB.

Published: 02nd November 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna River Management Board, Telangana river, Andhra river, Godavari

Representational Image of Krishna River (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Engineer-in-chief of Telangana Irrigation Department C Muralidhar has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to keep the detailed project report (DPR) for the right canal of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) in abeyance till the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2 pronounced its decision.

In a letter to the KRMB chairman on Tuesday, Muralidhar asserted though the chairman was scheduled to visit RDS right canal and RDS anicut on January 28, 2022, the KRMB sub-committee inspected the RDS anicut but not the RDS right canal construction site. “The AP will continue with the construction work of RDS, which is a blatant violation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014,” he said in the letter. 

“It has been learned that AP submitted the DPR to Central Water Commission and KRMB. Hence, KRMB is requested to keep the DPR abeyance until the decisions of the KWDT-II, under section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act, and special leave petitions in the Supreme Court were finalised,” the letter stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KRMB C Muralidhar
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp