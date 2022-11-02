Put DPR for Rajolibanda scheme on hold, Telangana requests river board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Engineer-in-chief of Telangana Irrigation Department C Muralidhar has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to keep the detailed project report (DPR) for the right canal of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) in abeyance till the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2 pronounced its decision.

In a letter to the KRMB chairman on Tuesday, Muralidhar asserted though the chairman was scheduled to visit RDS right canal and RDS anicut on January 28, 2022, the KRMB sub-committee inspected the RDS anicut but not the RDS right canal construction site. “The AP will continue with the construction work of RDS, which is a blatant violation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014,” he said in the letter.

“It has been learned that AP submitted the DPR to Central Water Commission and KRMB. Hence, KRMB is requested to keep the DPR abeyance until the decisions of the KWDT-II, under section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act, and special leave petitions in the Supreme Court were finalised,” the letter stated.

