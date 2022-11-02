Home States Telangana

Telangana CEO Vikas Raj reviews byelection preparedness

The teams have been directed to visit villages and on the night of Tuesday and Wednesday and also monitor distribution of cash and other inducements.

Published: 02nd November 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 07:26 AM

Vikas Raj

File photo of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with Panchayat Raj principal secretary Vikas Raj and others at BRKR Bhavan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Tuesday said that all arrangements are in place for the Munugode bypoll on November 3.

Speaking after wrapping up his second visit to the constituency, Vikas Raj said that with the campaign coming to an end at 6 pm, all parties were prohibited from canvassing even on social media platforms, SMS as well as automated campaigning through phone.

The CEO said everybody except the registered voters in Munugode should leave the constituency immediately. As many as 45 police teams and 37 revenue teams have been deployed to check and if necessary, evict outsiders from the constituency.

The teams have been directed to visit villages on the night of Tuesday and Wednesday and also monitor the distribution of cash and other inducements. The CEO said that anybody found violating the modal code would be dealt with seriously in accordance with the law. Separate teams have been formed to monitor and ensure quick response, striking force, sector teams, and polling station security.

