Telangana High Court allows admission to MBBS, BDS courses for petitioner students

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered that the National Medical Commission, the Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences, and other respondents allow the petitioner students to attend counselling for admission into MBBS and BDS courses.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and N Rajeshwar Rao asked the two institutions to admit the petitioner students into MBBS and BDS courses if they are coming within the zone of merit.

The bench ruled that the notification of October 10, 2022, cannot take away the rights that have already accumulated in the petitioner students’ favour. Tekumala Vidita and three others filed the petition, urging the court to order the respondents to let them take part in the MBBS/BDS admissions process.

The petitioners’ advocate said that they were persons of Indian origin and the children of Non-Resident Indians. They have studied in Telangana for four years running and have applied for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-2022 examination in order to be admitted to MBBS/BDS programmes.

The petitioners’ counsel called the court’s attention to GO 114, Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department issued on July 5, 2017, which details the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission, Rules 2017, and specifically points out that Rule 3 outlines the requirements for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

Standing counsel for the Kaloji Health University drew the attention of the court to a notice issued by the Union of India, wherein it had categorically stated that NRIs, in the matter of appearing for the all-India entrance tests such as NEE, JEE Mains and Advanced or such other tests, are eligible for admission only against any NRI seat or any supernumerary seats.

