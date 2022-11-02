Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court allows admission to MBBS, BDS courses for petitioner students

The petitioners’ advocate said that they were persons of Indian origin and the children of Non-Resident Indians.

Published: 02nd November 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered that the National Medical Commission, the Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences, and other respondents allow the petitioner students to attend counselling for admission into MBBS and BDS courses.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and N Rajeshwar Rao asked the two institutions to admit the petitioner students into MBBS and BDS courses if they are coming within the zone of merit.

The bench ruled that the notification of October 10, 2022, cannot take away the rights that have already accumulated in the petitioner students’ favour. Tekumala Vidita and three others filed the petition, urging the court to order the respondents to let them take part in the MBBS/BDS admissions process.

The petitioners’ advocate said that they were persons of Indian origin and the children of Non-Resident Indians. They have studied in Telangana for four years running and have applied for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-2022 examination in order to be admitted to MBBS/BDS programmes.

The petitioners’ counsel called the court’s attention to GO 114, Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department issued on July 5, 2017, which details the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission, Rules 2017, and specifically points out that Rule 3 outlines the requirements for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

Standing counsel for the  Kaloji Health University drew the attention of the court to a notice issued by the Union of India, wherein it had categorically stated that NRIs, in the matter of appearing for the all-India entrance tests such as NEE, JEE Mains and Advanced or such other tests, are eligible for admission only against any NRI seat or any supernumerary seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court MBBS BDS National Medical Commission
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp