TTD darshan service boosts TSRTC coffers

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) special darshan ticket available on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) portal has been evoking a good response. Hundreds of passengers have been booking the special darshan tickets along with the bus tickets from Telangana daily, turning the service into a money spinner for the TSRTC.

To ensure the devotees’ safety and comfort during the journey to the temple town, the TSRTC introduced Rs 300 special darshan ticket on its website (www.tsrtconline.in) on July 1. The transport utility operates a fleet of 28 buses from Hyderabad to Tirupati daily.

The TSRTC officials said, on average, 600 to 700 darshan tickets were being sold every day. During festivals and holidays, the number goes up to 950. Since the service was launched four months ago, over 50,000 special darshan tickets have been sold.

“Devotees who want a hassle-free visit to Tirumala can get a bus ticket along with a darshan ticket under this service. Once the passengers arrive in Tirupati, they quickly board a local bus from Tirupati to Tirumala free of cost. Our revenue has significantly improved from Tirupati-bound buses,” said a senior official who did not wish to be named.

