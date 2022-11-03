14-yr-old tribal boy hangs self in Telangana

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: The death of Class 8 tribal student, Malawat Shailender, 14, by suicide in his hostel room at Tribal Welfare Gurukulam School in Jinnaram in Medak district late on Tuesday night has kicked up a storm with parents and students blaming the principal for not providing proper care of the students.

Police have registered a case of death occurring under suspicious circumstances and are looking for the motive. The parents of the student, after the principal Samya Naik informed them of the death of their son, rushed to the ashram school in the middle of the night and staged a protest along with other students till 4 am when the police shifted the body to the Patancheru Government Hospital for an autopsy fearing more protests, if delayed till daybreak.

According to the police and locals, Shailender, who is from Ibrahimabad Thanda in Narsapur Mandal of Medak district, attended study hours till 9 pm and then went to his room later. At around 10.30 pm when the hostel attendant came to the room to switch off the lights, he saw Shailender’s limp body hanging from the ceiling fan. Scared, he immediately brought it to the notice of the principal who in turn informed the parents and the police.

Shailender’s father Tarasingh alleged that his child died due to the negligence of the hostel authorities. Jinnaram Inspector M Venukumar said that the body was handed over to the parents and that they were investigating all angles.“We will have to inquire with the principal, parents, and other students to know the motive,” he said.Meanwhile, the students said that Shailender’s younger brother and about six more students from their thanda were studying in Class 6 in the same school.

Was the boy unwell?

While some allege that Shailender killed himself because of ragging many others say that he may have found the easy way out because of continuing ill- health. It is learnt that he had undergone surgery for some ailment recently

SANGA REDDY: The death of Class 8 tribal student, Malawat Shailender, 14, by suicide in his hostel room at Tribal Welfare Gurukulam School in Jinnaram in Medak district late on Tuesday night has kicked up a storm with parents and students blaming the principal for not providing proper care of the students. Police have registered a case of death occurring under suspicious circumstances and are looking for the motive. The parents of the student, after the principal Samya Naik informed them of the death of their son, rushed to the ashram school in the middle of the night and staged a protest along with other students till 4 am when the police shifted the body to the Patancheru Government Hospital for an autopsy fearing more protests, if delayed till daybreak. According to the police and locals, Shailender, who is from Ibrahimabad Thanda in Narsapur Mandal of Medak district, attended study hours till 9 pm and then went to his room later. At around 10.30 pm when the hostel attendant came to the room to switch off the lights, he saw Shailender’s limp body hanging from the ceiling fan. Scared, he immediately brought it to the notice of the principal who in turn informed the parents and the police. Shailender’s father Tarasingh alleged that his child died due to the negligence of the hostel authorities. Jinnaram Inspector M Venukumar said that the body was handed over to the parents and that they were investigating all angles.“We will have to inquire with the principal, parents, and other students to know the motive,” he said.Meanwhile, the students said that Shailender’s younger brother and about six more students from their thanda were studying in Class 6 in the same school. Was the boy unwell? While some allege that Shailender killed himself because of ragging many others say that he may have found the easy way out because of continuing ill- health. It is learnt that he had undergone surgery for some ailment recently