DGP failed to protect his own DSP: BJP MLA Eatala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday alleged that DGP M Mahendar Reddy has not only failed to protect common people from the atrocities perpetrated by the TRS leaders but also the dignity and respect of his own subordinates in the Police department.

Addressing media persons at BJP party office in Nampally, Rajender alleged that TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy manhandled a DSP in Palivela village of Munugode Mandal on Tuesday, where some people pelted stones on him and his wife.

He also said that in Huzurabad, a TRS leader who was issued a gun license had entered the DSP’s office with his henchmen who were all brandishing guns, and used filthy language against the DSP. He said that the attack on him and his wife in Palivela was preplanned and carried out to eliminate him as he has been “fighting against the State government’s policies in the people’s court”.

Wondering how thousands of TRS workers were allowed to come to Palivela carrying sticks and stones on Tuesday, he wanted to know if it would be fair if the BJP workers did the same during the ruling TRS’ public meetings.

“What was the Police department doing when TRS goons prevented Kishan Reddy, a Union minister, from giving his speech in Palivela a few days ago? If there is no security for a Union minister, what protection will the police give to common people,” he asked.

“During the Telangana movement, I never used to worry about my safety even if I was away from home till late in the night. Now, I don’t know whether I will be able to reach home safely,” he said.

