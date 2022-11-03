Home States Telangana

DGP failed to protect his own DSP: BJP MLA Eatala

He also said that in Huzurabad, a TRS leader who was issued a gun license, had entered the DSP’s office with his henchmen who were all brandishing guns, and used filthy language against the DSP.

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender addresses the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday alleged that DGP M Mahendar Reddy has not only failed to protect common people from the atrocities perpetrated by the TRS leaders but also the dignity and respect of his own subordinates in the Police department.

Addressing media persons at BJP party office in Nampally, Rajender alleged that TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy manhandled a DSP in Palivela village of Munugode Mandal on Tuesday, where some people pelted stones on him and his wife. 

He also said that in Huzurabad, a TRS leader who was issued a gun license had entered the DSP’s office with his henchmen who were all brandishing guns, and used filthy language against the DSP. He said that the attack on him and his wife in Palivela was preplanned and carried out to eliminate him as he has been “fighting against the State government’s policies in the people’s court”.

Wondering how thousands of TRS workers were allowed to come to Palivela carrying sticks and stones on Tuesday, he wanted to know if it would be fair if the BJP workers did the same during the ruling TRS’ public meetings. 

“What was the Police department doing when TRS goons prevented Kishan Reddy, a Union minister, from giving his speech in Palivela a few days ago? If there is no security for a Union minister, what protection will the police give to common people,” he asked.

“During the Telangana movement, I never used to worry about my safety even if I was away from home till late in the night. Now, I don’t know whether I will be able to reach home safely,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender M Mahendar Reddy common people TRS leaders
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp