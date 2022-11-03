Home States Telangana

MLAs 'poaching case': Arrested men planned to topple four non-BJP govts, alleges KCR

Rao said he will send all the evidence he got in the "TRS MLAs poaching case" to the Chief Justice of India, CJs of all High Courts, media houses, CBI and ED for their knowledge.

Published: 03rd November 2022 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said the persons arrested in connection with the "TRS MLAs poaching case" were planning to topple four state governments including his own and Congress-ruled Rajasthan and appealed to the judiciary to safeguard democracy.

At a press conference here, Rao referred to the recent 'TRS MLAs poaching case' and played a video allegedly concerning the episode in which three persons were arrested.

"They openly say in the video we already dethroned eight (state) governments. And how they conducted the operation. Now we (the men) are in the process of dethroning four governments, i.e Telangana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan," he said.

The three men arrested in the case took the names of top leaders, Rao said.

Condemning the claims of the three persons in strong words, he said the men spoke about dethroning non-BJP governments.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP heads the Delhi government while YSRCP is in the ruling saddle in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Rao said such video evidence has already been submitted to the High Court in connection with the MLAs poaching case. He further said he will send all the evidence he got in the "TRS MLAs poaching case" to the Chief Justice of India, CJs of all High Courts, media houses, CBI and ED for their knowledge.

He also requested the CJI and judges to "protect the country and safeguard democracy."

Rao said Home Minister Amit Shah himself speaking at a public meeting in Munugode in October had said within one month the TRS Government will go away.

The Cyberabad Police on October 26 filed an FIR against three persons who allegedly tried to coax four TRS legislators into defecting, even as BJP leadership in Telangana vehemently denied having any knowledge of the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs by their party.

Based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the legislators, cases under relevant sections criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 were filed against the trio- Ramachandra Bharati@ Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao MLAs poaching case
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp