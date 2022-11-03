Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak to be held from Nov 4 in Telangana

Home States Telangana

Over 25,000 Sikh devotees are expected to converge at the Exhibition Grounds on November 8 for the Vishaal Deewan.

Prabhandak Committees

Members of Prabhandak Committees members of Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj speak to the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Vin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 553rd ‘Prakash Utsav’ of Guru Nanak Devji, the first Sikh guru and founder of the Sikh faith who spread the message of peace and communal harmony across the world will be celebrated on a grand scale in Telangana from November 4 to 8.

Prabandhak committees of Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj have joined hands to make the celebrations a grand success. 

In this context, two grand colourful “Nagar Kirtans’’ (holy processions) will be taken out by Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad at 4 pm on November 4 and another from Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj at 4 pm on November 5.

On November 8, the day of the Prakash Utsav, a grand Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) will be held at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally from 10.30 am to 4 pm.

Prabandhak committee presidents S Baldev Singh Bagga (GSS), S Kuldip Singh Bagga (GSGSS) and general secretaries S Jagmohan Singh (GSS) and S Inderjeet Singh (GSGSS) said that a colourful Nagar Keertan will be taken out on Friday from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad that would proceed via Clock Tower, Patny Circle, Kingsway, Monda Market and reach the Gurudwara.

The holy procession will be marked by the rendering of Shabad Kirtans (holy hymns) and the major attraction will be the display of ‘Gatka’ the famous Sikh martial art form. 

Vishaal Deewan at Exhibition Grounds

Over 25,000 Sikh devotees are expected to converge at the Exhibition Grounds on November 8 for the Vishaal Deewan. The event will be marked by the recitation of Gurbani Kirtans (holy hymns) by reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers). Bhai Satnam Singh (Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar), Bhai Sarabjeet Singh of Patna and others will recite Keertans and throw light on the teachings of Guru Nanak who stood for peace and communal harmony.

