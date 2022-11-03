Raja Singh's detention justified, AG tells Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Advocate General BS Prasad on Wednesday defended in the High Court the detention of BJP MLA T Raja Singh on the grounds that he was facing over 100 criminal cases, including those related to murder.

He said that though he is acquitted in the majority of cases, this does not give Raja Singh the green light to go on a rampage of creating videos that offend the religious sensitivities of the Muslim population, causing public unrest in the state. A rowdy sheet is still active against him at the Mangalhat police station for making derogatory remarks towards the whole Muslim community.

Telangana High Court

Prasad refuted Raja Singh’s senior counsel L Ravichander’s claim in the court the other day that Telangana police had filed a case against Raja Singh for a crime that he allegedly committed during the Uttar Pradesh elections in February 2022.

He said that the Telangana State Election Commission had received a directive from the Election Commission of India to file a complaint against Raja Singh under various IPC and RPA sections because the MLA had produced an offensive video that painted the entire Muslim community disrespectfully and circulated it on various social media platforms in Uttar Pradesh, causing public disorder in that state.

The MLA’s action was extremely reckless and promoted animosity and hostility among the various religions.The fatwa issued by the Dar-ul-Uloom Deoband, a renowned Islamic and cultural centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur area, is another significant argument the Advocate General made before the court.

The AG further informed the Court that Raja Singh had been suspended by the BJP party for his reckless and blasphemous act in Hyderabad city and that the MLA had not even bothered to respond to the show cause notice after the party had already suspended Nupur Sharma for inciting hatred, communal strife, and public disorder.Following the hearing of the Advocate General’s enlarged arguments, the case is deferred until Thursday to allow the AG to continue his arguments.

