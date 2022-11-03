Home States Telangana

Sloth bear attacks, injures Warangal farmer in Telangana

Other farmers who were already working in the field rushed to Sabavath’s aid while he was being attacked and drove away the animal by making loud noises.

The daroji sloth bear sanctuary in Ballari protects several mammals at the world heritage site of Hampi

Sloth bear, Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Tharangini Bala, EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A farmer was critically injured in an attack by a sloth bear at Muduchekkalapally village outskirts in Nallabelly Mandal of Warangal district, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The farmer Sabavath Kevalte (58) went to work in his agricultural field when the bear suddenly pounced on him. He suffered injuries to his head and face.

Other farmers who were already working in the field rushed to Sabavath’s aid while he was being attacked and drove away the animal by making loud noises. Sabavath Kevalte has been shifted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda. On learning about the attack, Narsampet Forest Range Officer (FRO) B Ramesh along with his staff rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. He said that the condition of the farmer was stable. 

