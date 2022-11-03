Home States Telangana

Solar panels to reduce Ramalayam power bills in Telangana

As per the MoU signed by the authorities and Sun Technologies, the temple now has to pay only Rs 5.50 per unit of solar power to the company.  

Published: 03rd November 2022

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In an attempt to curb the rising costs of energy bills, the temple authorities of Bhadrachalam Ramalayam have roped in Sun Technologies, Hyderabad to set up solar panels and provide uninterrupted power supply for a period of 25 years.

As the income of the famous Ramalayam, which receives no funds from the State government, dropped considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities accepted Sub Technologies' proposal to set up solar panels as it will reduce the temple’s financial burden.

The temple spends Rs 6-7 lakh per month on power bills, paying Rs 9 per unit to Transco. As per the MoU signed by the authorities and Sun Technologies, the temple now has to pay only Rs 5.50 per unit of solar power to the company.  

“Once we switch completely to solar power, we will be saving at least Rs 2 lakh per month,” said V Ravindranath, Executive Engineer of Ramalayam.

“Sun Technologies has already started work on erecting solar panels in cottages. Soon, the temple will also be supplied with uninterrupted solar power. The company will also take the responsibility for maintenance and supply of power for a period of 25 years,” he said.

