BJP’s booth-level workers stood strong in face of dictatorship: Bandi

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of “completely destroying” the democratic process in Munugode, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday described each of the BJP’s booth-level committee members as equal to a TRS MLA and minister.

Sanjay also alleged that TRS leaders remained camped in the constituency on the day of the election.

Addressing the media after curtains came down on voting in the byelection, Sanjay put up a brave face despite exit polls predicting a win for TRS. He predicted that despite the pressure and oppressive tactics, threats and lure employed by the TRS, the people of Munugode have given a huge majority to BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

Sanjay sarcastically appreciated the efforts of the State Election Commissioner, a Police Commissioner and an SP for acting as “slaves of the chief minister”. He alleged that the police took action against BJP workers for complaining instead of acting against TRS workers who he claimed were distributing money and alcohol to voters. The police also failed to evict non-locals from the constituency, Sanjay claimed.

Comparing the chief minister with ‘Nizam’ and the police department with the ‘Razakars,’ the BJP leader said that memories of dictatorship during Nizam’s rule flashed before him. “From SI to SP, those favourable to the ruling party were given duties in the constituency, creating a dangerous environment there,” he alleged.

He said that the situation was so bad that Rajagopal Reddy was attacked at Shivannagudem with stones when he went there to inspect the polling booth in the evening.“In Marriguda, there were 200 TRS workers who had come from Siddipet. When BJP workers objected to their presence, both TRS workers and police personnel beat them up.

In Chandur, when BJP workers showed the police that non-locals were camping in the villages, instead of taking action, the police attacked the BJP workers. The SEC couldn’t find any money, but our party workers stopped money being distributed by TRS workers at several places,” he revealed.

On Wednesday night, Sanjay had set off for Chandur after learning that BJP workers were attacked at multiple locations there, but was stopped at Malakpet and LB Nagar by the police. He was then taken into custody near Ramoji Film City.

Sanjay was detained at the Abdullapurmet police station all night and was taken to the BJP party office in Nampally on Thursday morning, where he was placed under house arrest till the end of polling. He monitored the polling from there, speaking to booth-level workers of the BJP and giving them directions.

