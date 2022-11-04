Hyderabad woman apologises at Dharmasthala over reels on Daiva, offers fine to temple

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Shwetha Reddy, a native of Hyderabad and a makeup artist, who faced backlash for donning a makeup similar to Daiva for reels, inspired by the latest blockbuster Kannada film 'Kanthara', apologized at Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade.

She later took his blessings and offered 'Tappu Kanike', an offering made for one's mistakes to Lord Manjunatha.

Shwetha made reels on social media by donning makeup and attire similar to Daiva as shown in 'Kanthara' film.

However, this did not go down well with the netizens and she was criticised widely and blamed for dancing in Daiva attire and 'insulted'.

Her reels had gone viral on social media and she was trolled with many of the social media users warning her of action if she did not remove the videos and apologized.

On November 3, she told media persons at Dharmasthala that she realized her mistake and hence she offered Tappu Kanike and apologized.

"I didn't do it knowingly. I thought that Yakshagana and Daivaradhane is the same. We are from Bengaluru and we didn't know anything about Daivas. But I realized later that they both are different and people here worship Daiva. I apologize to all Daiva worshipers and the people if I have hurt their feelings. I have offered Tappu Kanike realizing my mistake," she said.

MANGALURU: Shwetha Reddy, a native of Hyderabad and a makeup artist, who faced backlash for donning a makeup similar to Daiva for reels, inspired by the latest blockbuster Kannada film 'Kanthara', apologized at Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade. She later took his blessings and offered 'Tappu Kanike', an offering made for one's mistakes to Lord Manjunatha. Shwetha made reels on social media by donning makeup and attire similar to Daiva as shown in 'Kanthara' film. However, this did not go down well with the netizens and she was criticised widely and blamed for dancing in Daiva attire and 'insulted'. Her reels had gone viral on social media and she was trolled with many of the social media users warning her of action if she did not remove the videos and apologized. On November 3, she told media persons at Dharmasthala that she realized her mistake and hence she offered Tappu Kanike and apologized. "I didn't do it knowingly. I thought that Yakshagana and Daivaradhane is the same. We are from Bengaluru and we didn't know anything about Daivas. But I realized later that they both are different and people here worship Daiva. I apologize to all Daiva worshipers and the people if I have hurt their feelings. I have offered Tappu Kanike realizing my mistake," she said.