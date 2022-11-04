Much hinges on Munugode bypoll outcome in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The outcome of the Munugode byelection is expected to change the patterns in the political kaleidoscope of the State. The result will decide the fate of the parties and their leaders. It’s almost certain that the Congress and BJP will be facing difficult times in the future if neither of them wins the byelection.

If Congress suffers any reverses, its leaders are expected to start looking at other options. For the moment, they are exuding confidence that they would be able to poll at least 40,000 votes. The party leadership is understandably unhappy with Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for supporting his brother and BJP candidate Rajagopal Reddy. At a time when the party was struggling to put up a better show, Venkat Reddy was in Australia.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is already seized of the issue. He is understood to be very upset with Venkat Reddy not taking part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad and not campaigning for party candidate Palvai Sravanthi in Munugode.

On the other hand, the BJP has put up a spirited effort to wrest Munugode's seat from Congress to set a trend that it is on a winning spree. If it loses, then its campaign that it would capture power in the next Assembly elections would not cut any ice with the people. The leaders are worried that the MLA poa-ching row may have damaged the prospects of the party.If Rajagopal Reddy loses, then his political career and that of his Congress MP brother Venkat Reddy also would be in trouble.

BJP sources, however, insist that it does not matter even if it loses Munugode as the aim of the full-throttle campaign was to improve its base in the constituency. But the party’s national leadership would be upset if the seat slips through the BJP’s fingers. It appears Rajagopal Reddy, a businessman, should not have been its candidate as the TRS described him as a contractor out to make money.

Eatala may gain if BJP wins

The fact remains that BJP MLA Eatala Rajender tried his best to shore up the party’s prospects.If Rajagopal Reddy wins, Rajender’s stock would go up in the party and he might be calling the shots at the time of the Assembly elections next year.Several leaders of the saffron party are waiting for Munugode results. If the party wins the seat, they might continue in the party and if not, they might join the ranks of the Congress.

Loss would dent BJP prospects in next polls

The BJP has put up a spirited effort to wrest the Munugode Assembly seat from Congress to set a trend that it is on a winning spree. If the saffron party loses, then its campaign that it is the viable alternative to the ruling TRS and that it would definitely capture power in the next Assembly elections in Telangana would not cut any ice with the people.

