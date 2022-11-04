Home States Telangana

Telangana: Rahul invokes slain Colonel, asks PM how China occupied Indian territory 

Published: 04th November 2022 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tries a whip taken from a Potharaju at Sangareddy on Thursday.

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: Demanding to know what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing when China has occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian territory, Congress leader MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the PM of misleading the people by claiming that India’s borders are safe.

“How was Colonel Santhosh Babu martyred if China had not really occupied Indian territory?” Rahul asked, addressing a corner meeting at Shivampet in Andole constituency.“Modi has insulted the sacrifice made by Santhosh Babu for the nation. I am asking Narendra Modi these questions as I remember Santosh Babu, who laid down his life for the country,” Rahul said.  

Stating that the workers of Ordnance Factory, BHEL and BDL in Sangareddy have expressed their anxiety to him, Rahul accused the PM of trying to give away land worth crores and other assets to his friends by privatising PSUs, ports and airports, even, railways and LIC. “We will resist this with all our might,” he vowed.

Rahul alleged that Modi at the national level and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the State level were looting the people and some institutions and giving them to their friends and relatives.

“Earlier, four lakh workers depended on the granite industries in Sangareddy, Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar. Today, because of Modi’s policies and flawed introduction of GST, those industries have shut down and the workers were left on the road. Around 4.5 people who eked out a livelihood from the industry in Ballari are now on the road,” he said.

“KCR is grabbing the lands of Dalits and tribals and giving them to his people,” Rahul charged.
Earlier on Thursday, Rahul continued to get a warm welcome from people in Sangareddy on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in the constituency.

Women flocked to Ganesh Gadda in large numbers and welcomed Rahul at 6 am, despite a blanket of thick fog enveloping the road.

Narendra Modi China Rahul Gandhi
