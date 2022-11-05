Telangana: KCR also bought MLAs in past, alleges Sharmila

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: YSR Telangana Party leader YS Sharmila completed the 3,000-km milestone during her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra in the Mancherial district on Friday.

The party leaders YS Sharmila and her mother YS Vijayamma unveiled the YSR pylon at Hajipur in the Mancherial district. While addressing a gathering on the occasion, the duo hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Roa, calling him a fraud.

Sharmila said that KCR was ranting about BJP trying to buy his party’s MLAs and alleging that BJP was destroying democracy, but what did KCR do in the past? “He also bought MLAs from Congress in the past,” she said.

“In Munugode by-election, he bought each vote for thousands of rupees and lured sarpanches MPTC and ZPTC members by offering them crores of rupees. Is that not killing democracy.”

