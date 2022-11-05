Home States Telangana

Probe reveals no threat to Pawan Kalyan

The three are identified as Vijay, Vinod and Sai Krishna and the fight was only a verbal duel.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police on Friday revealed that no recce took place  and there was no threat to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. It was only three drunk youth who created nuisance at his residence. 

The police registered a case on Wednesday following a complaint lodged by Jana Sena State incharge Shankar Goud, who alleged that three youths on Tuesday night stirred up a fight intentionally in front of Pawan Kalyan’s house. Inspector S Rajasekhar said soon after the complaint was registered, an investigation was launched and we found three youths were involved in a fight at Pawan Kalyan’s house. 

The three are identified as Vijay, Vinod and Sai Krishna and the fight was only  a verbal duel. The trio were heading home when they parked their car at the place and they admitted that it was not on purpose. They picked up a fight with security staff who asked them to leave the place. After their confession, the security staff were called in to identify the offenders and they did, the inspector said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp