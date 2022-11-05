Probe reveals no threat to Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police on Friday revealed that no recce took place and there was no threat to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. It was only three drunk youth who created nuisance at his residence.

The police registered a case on Wednesday following a complaint lodged by Jana Sena State incharge Shankar Goud, who alleged that three youths on Tuesday night stirred up a fight intentionally in front of Pawan Kalyan’s house. Inspector S Rajasekhar said soon after the complaint was registered, an investigation was launched and we found three youths were involved in a fight at Pawan Kalyan’s house.

The three are identified as Vijay, Vinod and Sai Krishna and the fight was only a verbal duel. The trio were heading home when they parked their car at the place and they admitted that it was not on purpose. They picked up a fight with security staff who asked them to leave the place. After their confession, the security staff were called in to identify the offenders and they did, the inspector said.

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police on Friday revealed that no recce took place and there was no threat to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. It was only three drunk youth who created nuisance at his residence. The police registered a case on Wednesday following a complaint lodged by Jana Sena State incharge Shankar Goud, who alleged that three youths on Tuesday night stirred up a fight intentionally in front of Pawan Kalyan’s house. Inspector S Rajasekhar said soon after the complaint was registered, an investigation was launched and we found three youths were involved in a fight at Pawan Kalyan’s house. The three are identified as Vijay, Vinod and Sai Krishna and the fight was only a verbal duel. The trio were heading home when they parked their car at the place and they admitted that it was not on purpose. They picked up a fight with security staff who asked them to leave the place. After their confession, the security staff were called in to identify the offenders and they did, the inspector said.