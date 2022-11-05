Home States Telangana

Six schoolchildren, driver injured as auto overturns in Telangana

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Six schoolchildren and the driver were grievously injured when an autorickshaw overturned near Kannegudem village in Dornakal Mandal in Mahbubabad district on Friday.  

The injured children were identified as Varun Sandesh, N Srujana, D Sathwik, Rajashekhar, G Sasrutha, Padma and auto driver B Venkanna. The incident happened when the driver bumped into a pothole and lost control of the vehicle. 

Dornakal sub-inspector (SI) B Ravi Kumar along with his staff rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Khammam Area Hospital in a 108 ambulance. The autorickshaw was carrying around 15 children from Kannegudem to their school at Thodellagudem, according to the police.

The road where the auto overturned has turned uneven due to the dumping of earth from the ongoing Sita Rama Irrigation Project canal work. Speaking to media persons, SI B Ravi Kumar said that a case was registered under Section  337 IPC (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others).

