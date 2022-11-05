Home States Telangana

With Munugode bypoll behind them, Congress leaders focus on Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Some of them extensively toured the Munugode Assembly constituency.

Published: 05th November 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 06:05 AM

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi greets a supporter as actor Pooja Bhatt looks on during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the completion of polling for the Munugode byelection, the confusion among the top Congress leaders on whether to give time to the poll-bound constituency — at a time when Gandhi’s scion Bharat Jodo Yatra is progressing in the State — has finally ended. They can now heave a sigh of relief and devote their full time to the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in the State for two more days.

As the yatra was leading through the State from Makthal to Jukkal, the Congress leaders had plied between Munugode and the yatra finding it difficult to balance between the both. Some even prioritised the Bharat Jodo Yatra over the byelection, which is being considered as a precursor to the next general election. In spite of generating momentum initially, the Congress campaign has enfeebled at the crucial time for the bypoll as and when Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the State. 

The top Congress leaders including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and  TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi have spent most of their time in the yatra, while the TRS and BJP have invested focussed on the constituencies.

It is a matter of fact that the Congress started its bypoll campaign soon after Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned as MLA in August by organising a huge meeting. The party has appointed committees entrusting the campaign responsibilities to the senior leaders. Some of them extensively toured the Munugode Assembly constituency.

Moreover, Congress was the first mainstream party to declare its candidate for the bitterly fought by-election despite having multiple aspirants. “The party leaders worked hard to make Bharat Jodo Yatra a huge success, though the Munugode byelection was at the same time,” noted Revanth during a preparatory meeting for a public address.

CONG TO HOLD PUBLIC MEET ON NOV 7
Hyderabad: The Congress is planning a public meeting on November 7 during the culmination of the Telangana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Jukkal constituency. On November 7, the yatra will enter Maharashtra at Deglur village at around 9.30 pm after the public meeting.

Comments

T20 World Cup 2022
