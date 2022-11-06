Home States Telangana

BJP to mobilise 1 lakh people for PM’s Ramagundam public meeting in Telangana

He asked the party workers to explain to farmers across the State about Rs 6,120 crore spent by the Centre on the reconstruction of the fertiliser plant and the benefits it brings to them.

Published: 06th November 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday directed party leaders to mobilise at least one lakh farmers for the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramagundam on November 12, after he dedicates the reconstructed Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd plant to the nation.

Sanjay, who held a preparatory meeting with BJP leaders from erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal districts for the public meeting at the party office at Nampally, called upon the party workers to accord a grand welcome to the Prime Minister by decorating public places in all the Assembly constituencies and holding rallies to spread awareness of the significance of the event.

Narendra Modi

He asked the party workers to explain to farmers across the State about Rs 6,120 crore spent by the Centre on the reconstruction of the fertiliser plant and the benefits it brings to the farmers of not only Telangana but entire south India.

Laxman hails UGC decision
BJP MP K Laxman welcomed the decision of the UGC to implement the rule of reservation in all deemed-to-be universities across the country and said that the decision was highly commendable and timely. He said it would have a far-reaching impact on downtrodden sections.

MODI SAVED FARMERS WITH FERTILISER SUBSIDY: BANDI

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that by spending thousands of crores every year on fertiliser subsidies, the Prime Minister has ensured that despite the high prices of crude oil in the international market, the farmers in India were not burdened by high fertiliser prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Narendra Modi Ramagundam
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp