BJP to mobilise 1 lakh people for PM’s Ramagundam public meeting in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday directed party leaders to mobilise at least one lakh farmers for the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramagundam on November 12, after he dedicates the reconstructed Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd plant to the nation.

Sanjay, who held a preparatory meeting with BJP leaders from erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal districts for the public meeting at the party office at Nampally, called upon the party workers to accord a grand welcome to the Prime Minister by decorating public places in all the Assembly constituencies and holding rallies to spread awareness of the significance of the event.

Narendra Modi

He asked the party workers to explain to farmers across the State about Rs 6,120 crore spent by the Centre on the reconstruction of the fertiliser plant and the benefits it brings to the farmers of not only Telangana but entire south India.

Laxman hails UGC decision

BJP MP K Laxman welcomed the decision of the UGC to implement the rule of reservation in all deemed-to-be universities across the country and said that the decision was highly commendable and timely. He said it would have a far-reaching impact on downtrodden sections.

MODI SAVED FARMERS WITH FERTILISER SUBSIDY: BANDI

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that by spending thousands of crores every year on fertiliser subsidies, the Prime Minister has ensured that despite the high prices of crude oil in the international market, the farmers in India were not burdened by high fertiliser prices.

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday directed party leaders to mobilise at least one lakh farmers for the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramagundam on November 12, after he dedicates the reconstructed Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd plant to the nation. Sanjay, who held a preparatory meeting with BJP leaders from erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal districts for the public meeting at the party office at Nampally, called upon the party workers to accord a grand welcome to the Prime Minister by decorating public places in all the Assembly constituencies and holding rallies to spread awareness of the significance of the event. Narendra ModiHe asked the party workers to explain to farmers across the State about Rs 6,120 crore spent by the Centre on the reconstruction of the fertiliser plant and the benefits it brings to the farmers of not only Telangana but entire south India. Laxman hails UGC decision BJP MP K Laxman welcomed the decision of the UGC to implement the rule of reservation in all deemed-to-be universities across the country and said that the decision was highly commendable and timely. He said it would have a far-reaching impact on downtrodden sections. MODI SAVED FARMERS WITH FERTILISER SUBSIDY: BANDI BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that by spending thousands of crores every year on fertiliser subsidies, the Prime Minister has ensured that despite the high prices of crude oil in the international market, the farmers in India were not burdened by high fertiliser prices.