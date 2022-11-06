Home States Telangana

BJP workers arrested over protest against inspector in Telangana

Instead of pressing serious charges under the IPC, police registered petty cases against them.

Published: 06th November 2022 05:25 AM

BJP workers

Police arrest BJP workers when they try to stage a protest at the Police Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills on Saturday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of BJP workers were taken into custody as they tried to stage a protest at the Police Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills here on Saturday, demanding the sacking of Jubilee Hills CI S Rajasekhar Reddy, who BJP claims, has been acting as a stooge for the local TRS MLA. They alleged that the CI has been implicating BJP workers in false cases and also supporting attacks on them by TRS workers in the constituency.

According to BJP Hyderabad Central district president N Gautham Rao, when BJP workers were protesting peacefully at Yousufguda X Roads a few days ago, a group of TRS workers attacked them, but Reddy did not initiate any action.

“It was after several attempts, the police were convinced to treat it as a medico-legal case and shifted the five injured BJP workers to the hospital. Instead of pressing serious charges under the IPC, police registered petty cases against them. There were many instances where the CI has been biased in favour of TRS workers,” he claimed.

