Home States Telangana

TARFC to fine engineering colleges charging excessive fees

Any form of excess fee will not be tolerated, it warned.

Published: 06th November 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

engineering

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) on Saturday made it clear to the managements of private engineering colleges that they would not only be made to return any excessive fees charged, but would be fined at the rate of `2 lakh per student of the college.

The TAFRC made it clear that action will be taken against colleges collecting more than the fees fixed by it and referred to in GO 37 issued by the Higher Education department on October 18. Any form of the excess fee will not be tolerated, it warned.

After some students from B-category admissions complained to the TAFRC that their applications were not accepted, TAFRC decided to verify if their cases are considered on merit. If not, the college would be directed to admit these students on merit by deleting an equal number of students from the selected list who are lower than the merit of the students whose applications are forwarded by TARFC.

Moreover, the colleges would be fined Rs 10 lakh per student for such irregular admissions. Both the above referee penalties would be collected from the funds lying with the convener concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TAFRC private engineering colleges excessive fees
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp