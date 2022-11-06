TARFC to fine engineering colleges charging excessive fees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) on Saturday made it clear to the managements of private engineering colleges that they would not only be made to return any excessive fees charged, but would be fined at the rate of `2 lakh per student of the college.

The TAFRC made it clear that action will be taken against colleges collecting more than the fees fixed by it and referred to in GO 37 issued by the Higher Education department on October 18. Any form of the excess fee will not be tolerated, it warned.

After some students from B-category admissions complained to the TAFRC that their applications were not accepted, TAFRC decided to verify if their cases are considered on merit. If not, the college would be directed to admit these students on merit by deleting an equal number of students from the selected list who are lower than the merit of the students whose applications are forwarded by TARFC.

Moreover, the colleges would be fined Rs 10 lakh per student for such irregular admissions. Both the above referee penalties would be collected from the funds lying with the convener concerned.

